The full title of the article is "Basquiat Barbie Has Arrived and She's as Cool as They Come." Laura, from if it's hip, it's here, describes the new Jean-Michel Basquiat X Barbie doll, designed by Carlyle Neura.

Mattel has just released their latest Art-inspired Barbie and it’s a Jean-Michel Basquiat X Barbie Doll! Stunningly designed by Carlyle Neura, the Barbie Signature doll undoubtedly destined to become a collectible, has just been unveiled and can now be pre-ordered.

The last time Mattel released artist-inspired Barbie Dolls in the likenesses of paintings by Da Vinci, Van Gogh, and Klimt, they sold out immediately and now command hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. It’s likely this fabulous-looking doll will do the same.

As the art movement known as neo-expressionism gained traction, a young street artist from Brooklyn, NY emerged, channeling the urban and multi-cultural influences of 1980’s New York City into an extraordinary visual language. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s captivating paintings are an infusion of graphic poetry, cultural dichotomies and compelling social statements that still inspire today.

In a stunning tribute to the artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat X Barbie® Doll wears a head-to-toe ensemble featuring many well-known elements from works spanning Basquiat’s career. According to Mattel designer Carlyle Neura, “Each piece of the doll’s outfit is printed with a different work of art spanning his entire career. My favorite piece is ‘Big Joy,’ circa 1984, printed on the suit jacket’s left arm.”

The elements from Basquiat’s works are brought together in a bespoke suit with wide-legged trousers, a jacket, shirt, tie and belt, all emblazoned with his signature artwork in a lively color palette. Bold makeup and a golden crown finish her striking look.

[Designer Carlyle Neura says,] “He often wore suits, sometimes even painting in them, so I put Barbie in a suit, making it super oversized to evoke a 1980s vibe, which was Basquiat’s heyday. Each panel of the suit, shirt, tie and belt is printed with a different work spanning Basquiat’s career, my fav is ‘Big Joy’ circa 1984 on suit jacket’s left arm! The belt features a repeat of Basquiat’s early ‘SAMO’ tag. There’s a portrait of Basquiat where he wears the right side lapel of this shirt tucked underneath his tie, so I wanted to replicate that specific styling. Barbie’s hair was inspired by Basquiat’s signature dreadlocks, crowned with a 3D version of Basquiat’s 2D crown.” [. . .]

