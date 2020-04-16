ttff regular submissions deadline is around the corner!

The annual trinidad+tobago film festival seeks to highlight excellence in filmmaking through the exhibition of fiction and documentary feature and short films made in Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and its diaspora. The Festival therefore accepts submissions from Caribbean filmmakers in the region and in the diaspora; and international filmmakers with films from or about the Caribbean or its diaspora. Submissions must have been completed after 01 January 2018. For full submission guidelines and categories, please visit our portal on Film Freeway.