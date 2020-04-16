Juan Padrón, Cuban Animation Legend, Dies At 73

Padrón acknowledged Reade’s influence on his creative development:

He taught me a lot about scriptwriting and the need to work hard in improving my drawings; to study classic novels and films; that culture is also learning to do things with your hands; to learn from the farmers and very poor people; to learn to call trees by their [given] names.

Padrón also worked for the film section of the Cuba army. Meanwhile, he was making a name for himself as a cartoonist, drawing strips for a range of Cuban publications. Like his later films, many of these were disseminated widely across Latin America and the Soviet Union.

In 1970, the artist launched his most famous creation, Elpidio Valdés, a machete-wielding, horse-riding mambí colonel pitted against Spanish colonists in the 19th century. The charismatic character, who consistently outwits his enemies in the fight for his homeland, proved a hit with readers young and old.

Around this time, the Cuban government began to take a special interest in animation as a vehicle for family entertainment. Funding for the sector was distributed under the auspices of the ICAIC, the national film institute. Among the beneficiaries was Padrón, who was commissioned to bring Valdés to the screen.

He directed a number of shorts about the fighter throughout the 1970s, infusing them with his own historical research. “If I’m making [a film] about a past epoch, I’d like it to be true to life,” he said. The series would eventually comprise some 30 shorts and three features, the first of which — simply titled Elpidio Valdés(1979) — was the country’s first ever animated feature.

Another feature came in 1985: Vampires in Havana told the story of a professor who develops a potion to protects vampires against the sun, only to find that dastardly vampires from the U.S. and Europe want to steal it. The film proved very popular at home and something of a cult hit abroad (it can be streamed on Amazon). Two decades later, Padrón directed a sequel, More Vampires in Havana.

The director struck a more adult tone in his contributions to Filminutos, a long-running show he helped launch which consists of minute-long vignettes, and Quinoscopios, a series of shorts based on the drawings of the Argentine humorist Joaquín “Quino” Lavado.

Cuba’s film industry was hit hard by the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Padrón’s output slowed from the 1990s. While occasionally directing films — including for overseas producers in Spain and elsewhere — he increasingly toured Europe and Latin America as a lecturer and festival guest (the video below was taken during his 2017 visit to the Havana Film Festival New York).

In his homeland, he remained an active teacher and important figurehead in the arts. At the time of his death, he was working to establish La Manigua, a center in Havana aimed at promoting his work and Cuban culture in general.

Padrón’s death has been met with a deluge of praise across Latin America and beyond. Simón Wilches-Castro, the Colombia-born creative director at Titmouse, studied under Padrón, and has written a tribute for Cartoon Brew. Comments from other artists, journalists, and family members are copied beneath.