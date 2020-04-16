Caribbean Court of Justice turns 15

A report from Loop Jamaica.

Today marks 15 years since the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) began operating.

CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders released a statement to mark the occasion and he said the Court “has worked on the premise that it is more just than a building, it is a service.”

Saunders, who is the third CCJ President, said the court symbolises the end of colonial ties in its appellate jurisdiction.

“Even for those states that only operate under the Court’s original jurisdiction, the CCJ signalled a new and different approach to regionalism. Here for the first time was a judicial body that exclusively and authoritatively determined disputes or questions concerning the CARICOM Treaty,” Saunders stated.

“As the Court has adopted its vision ‘To be a model of judicial excellence’, we have risen to the challenge, ensuring that we produce quality judgments that are responsive to the needs of the region and are reflective of our history, values and traditions. We have also promoted a culture that supports legal development, one that enhances the quality of judges and court administration throughout the region. This has resulted in capacity-building bodies such as the Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers, the CCJ Academy for Law and The Judicial Reform and Institutional Strengthening Project, each of which, helps to transform the legal profession and justice sectors across the wider Caribbean.”

As the international community battles the novel coronavirus, Saunders highlighted that the court is reaping benefits from video conferencing facilities implemented before the pandemic.

He thanked all of the countries that have allowed the CCJ to serve them.