Call for Papers: LACS at the Southern Historical Association Meeting

The Latin American and Caribbean Section (LACS) of the Southern Historical Association welcomes individual paper and panel proposals for the SHA’s 87th Annual Meeting to be held at the Astor Crowne Plaza New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana, November 3-6, 2021. Deadline for submissions is October 1, 2020. Complete panels are appreciated, but not required.

LACS accepts papers and panels on all aspects of Latin American and Caribbean history, including the fields of the borderlands and the Atlantic World. Panels and papers that highlight the connections between people, cultures, and regions are especially welcome. Submissions should include a 250-word abstract for each paper and brief curriculum vitae for each presenter. We encourage faculty as well as advanced graduate students to submit panels and papers. Presenters who will need AV equipment must request them as soon as the call from SHA appears. No late requests will be honored.

Graduate students are eligible for the Ralph Lee Woodward Jr. Prize, awarded each year for the best paper presented by a graduate student in a panel organized by LACS.

Please note that the program committee may need to revise proposed panels. All panelists are required to be members of LACS before presenting. For information about membership, please visit the website at http://www.tnstate.edu/lacs/or contact Erica Johnson Edwards (ejohnson@fmarion.edu). For more information about the Southern Historical Association, visit the website: http://thesha.org.

Submit panels and papers to: Juan José Ponce Vázquez: jponcevazquez@ua.edu