“Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation” Exhibition Launches Virtually

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for this follow-up to our previous post Writing the Future: Basquiat and the hip-hop generation.] Keith Estiler (Hypebeast) writes about the virtual launch of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston’s highly-anticipated “Writing the Future: Jean-Michel Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Museum of Fine Arts Boston has decided to postpone the physical opening of its highly-anticipated “Writing the Future: Jean-Michel Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation.” The exhibition was initially scheduled to take place from April 5 until August 2 this year. Instead, MFA Boston will launch a virtual version of the sprawling presentation in the coming weeks.

“’Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation’ tells the story of artists who overcame great barriers to bring the world entirely new forms of cultural expression,” said MFA Boston in a statement. “Now more than ever, it is an exhibition that is urgently needed—one that promises to bring our museums and communities of all ages and backgrounds together at a moment in which new modes of access to art, culture, and ideas will pave the way to our shared future.”

The show will display unseen, rare works by Jean-Michel Basquiat alongside Keith Haring, Futura, RAMMELLZEE and more. Overall, the exhibit offers insights into Basquiat before he was famous, socio-political issues that influenced his iconic works, and his relationship with fellow artists that helped define New York City’s downtown art and the hip-hop scene in the 1980s. One of the highlighted, collaborative works to go on display is the Untitled (Fun Fridge) that features a slew of hand tags by Basquiat, Haring, Futura, Eric Haze, Kenny Scharf and many others.

“The collaborative work is one of many unconventional pieces that trace the disruptive art notions of Basquiat and his downtown cohorts who all tagged up the fridge at the famous Fun Gallery,” said multifaceted art platform No More Rulers in a statement.

View select works in the slideshow above and head to MFA Boston’s website for updates on the virtual exhibition.

Source: https://hypebeast.com/2020/4/museum-of-fine-arts-boston-writing-the-future-jean-michel-basquiat-virtual-exhibition