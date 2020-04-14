Tilting Axis reschedules 2020 events

Today (April 14, 2020) Holly Bynoe, of the Tilting Axis team, posted an announcement about postponement and rescheduling of events, such as the annual meeting—which was to be hosted by the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas—and the 2020 Tilting Axis Fellowship—which Trinidadian architect Sean Leonard will begin in August 2020 (through January 2021). Here is the Tilting Axis post:

The Tilting Axis core team recently gathered at Fresh Milk in Barbados for its strategic meeting to map out its five-year plan towards a sustainable future. We are able to share the following information with our supporters:

Tilting Axis has decided to suspend its annual convening for 2020 which was to be hosted by the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas. Since the devastation of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian and with the more recent impasse on travel from most countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to suspend this gathering until 2021.

We invite you to look at the Tilting Axis 5 report available on our website which archives the meeting hosted by the Mémorial ACTe in May 2019. We also invite you to read Phantasmagoria: The Realms of the Black Imagination, written by the 2019 Tilting Axis Fellow, Lisandro Suriel, who spent time in Scotland. The Fellowship was made possible thanks to our cultural partners including the Glasgow School of Art, The School of Art History at the University of St Andrews, CCA Glasgow, LUX Scotland, Hospitalfield and curatorial duo Mother Tongue.

Our 2020 Tilting Axis Fellow, Sean Leonard, will postpone the commencement of his fellowship which will now take place from August 2020 through January 2021. Leonard’s fellowship is being supported by Het Nieuwe Instituut in collaboration with Amsterdam Museum, De Appel, The Black Archives and Witte de With.

We will be sharing two open calls with you in the near future – one specifically targeted to grow the core team and the other for cultural institutions to submit expressions of interest to host future iterations of an annual convening. We invite you to stay tuned for those open calls via Tilting Axis’ website and our Facebook group!

The Tilting Axis Core Team would like to wish you and yours safe passage as we ride the waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and as we have navigated difficult challenges before, we will do so again. We thank you for your support and encouragement over the years and look forward to sharing more developments in the very near future.

Yours sincerely,

The Tilting Axis Core Team [Holly Bynoe | Mario Caro | Annalee Davis | Tobias Ostrander | Lise Ragbir | Natalie Urquhart]

Source: https://tiltingaxis.org/news/2020/4/14/tilting-axis-announcement