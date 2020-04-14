Small Axe 61 is now available!

Small Axe 61 (March 2020) is now available! The artwork featured on this striking cover is “Porcelain Cloth” (2018) by Trinidadian artist Sarah Knights, whose Visual Essay is also featured in this journal issue.

This issue features essays by Guillermina de Ferrari, Shawn C. Gonzalez, and Yomaira C. Figueroa as well as a Special Section, “Con-Federating the Archipelago: The Confederación Antillana and the West Indian Federation” from Guest Editors Yolanda Martínez- San Miguel and Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann.

Contributors to that Special Section include Kahlila Chaar-Pérez, Ángel A. Rivera, Raphael Dalleo, Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann, Alison Donell, Glyne Griffith, and Jossianna Arroyo. To conclude the issue, a book discussion about Vanessa Valdés’ 2017 work, Diasporic Blackness: The Life and Times of Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, which includes essays by Nancy Raquel Mirabal, José I. Fusté, Evelyn Laurent-Perrault, and Valdés.

For more information, see http://smallaxe.net/sx/issues/61