María D. Zamparelli Medina: “Being a writer is a bit like being a chameleon”

[Many thanks to Caroline “Beelady” Ferrandino and Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] In “Ser una escritora es un poco como ser un camaleón” [Being a writer is a bit like being a chameleon], Wilkins Román Samot (Rebelión) interviews writer and educator María D. Zamparelli Medina, author of Crónicas de María: voces para la historia (2018) and the novel Los infortunios de Fátima Moniz (2019), among others. Here are translated excerpts from the interview.

María D. Zamparelli Medina (Puerto Rico) is a writer and professor/researcher, graduated with a BA in Comparative Literature from the University of Puerto Rico (1979) and an MA in Literary Creation from the University of the Sacred Heart (2009). Zamparelli Medina is a member of PEN-Puerto Rico International (for which she has also served as one of the Board of Directors). Part of her literary work has won awards from PEN-Puerto Rico International (novel, 2014), the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (short story, 2014), the University of the Sacred Heart (short story, 2013) and the 1st Toledado Casco Histórico Competition (2013). Zamparelli Medina has an extensive literary production, such as the outstanding Brevísima y verdadera historia del Almirante y su primer viaje (novel, 2013), Aviario: crónicas y maravilla (short stories, 2014), Crónicas de María: voces para la historia (anthology, 2018), and Los infortunios de Fátima Moniz (novel, 2019).

– Wilkins Román Samot (WRS, hereinafter) – You are a writer who investigates the history of the conquest of Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and America with a gender perspective. Several years ago, you published Brevísima y verdadera historia del Almirante y su primer viaje (2013). At that time, you won the PEN-Puerto Rico International 2014 award in the Novel category. What did you/do you broach in that novel? How did the opportunity arise to work on this novel? [. . .]

– María D. Zamparelli Medina (MDZM, hereinafter) – My first novel Brevísima y verdadera historia del Almirante y su primer viaje [Brief and true history of the Admiral and his first trip] arose as a result of historical research. I was finishing my courses for the Master in Literary Creation at the University of the Sacred Heart and I had to submit a proposal for a literary project, short story or novel. [. . .] I decided to write a novel with nuances of adventure in which the protagonist was a female pirate. Years ago, I traveled the entire Caribbean as a sales representative for an American publisher. I first visited the archipelago of the Bahamas. There, with the beautiful landscape in the background, I read a book about women pirates in the Caribbean. The enterprising female figure in a world of bloodthirsty men and the historical context was inserted into my universe of the imaginary. For my creative work, I set out to write a novel about the period of the conquest from the point of view of a woman.

I began to explore the XV and XVI centuries and I found, inevitably, the figure of Christopher Columbus. It was extremely interesting to me that the man was an enigma. His personality, his past, the moment in which he proposed his project, to whom he offered it, his commitment, his social and political connections. So then, the questions arose: Who was this man? How did he manage to embark on a trip to an unknown world? Was it really an unknown world? What were his motivations? The more I read the more questions arose. The man was novelizable. Finally, I managed to ask the question that brought together the doubts and the blank spaces: Who was this man and what happened before departure on the first trip? From that moment I began intensive research. [. . .]

– WRS – I think about your creative work of historical research and literary creation, and I think about the importance of the gender perspective in narrative or in accounts of a historical nature. What is the relationship between your creative work prior to Brevísima y verdadera historia… and your creative/research work then and today? How do you link it to your experience as a Caribbean woman, and your personal (or not) memory of the Caribbean in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean?

– MDZM – My work prior to Brevísima y verdadera historia del Almirante y su primer viaje, as well as all subsequent work, has come from reading and observing the Puerto Rican and Caribbean social setting, its history, and the visual arts in the same context.

At the University of Puerto Rico, I did my Bachelor’s degree in Comparative Literature led by my natural interest in literature. In my second year, I had enough credits in literature to complete that concentration. In high school, I read chronicles of the fifteenth- and sixteenth-century Caribbean, such as Historia verdadera de la conquista de la Nueva España por Bernal Díaz del Castillo. In that reading, I discovered the value of the voice of the witness in a story. The chronicler traveled through the centuries to tell me, from his point of view, what happened. I remember the fascinating sensation of feeling inserted into the reality of another being who used words so as not to become invisible.

My creative work has also been fed by my experience in the world of the visual arts. Through my mother, Miriam Zamparelli (sculptor), the Association of Women Artists, and the Art League of San Juan, I had firsthand knowledge of the invisibility that women artists faced.

The image and the word, as for so many writers and visual artists, have been two constants in my work. For Brevísima y verdadera historia…, I hired a graphic artist to create twelve drawings to “illuminate” each of the chapters in the style of medieval times. On the other hand, the novel is titled using the first words of Fray Bartolomé de las Casas’s chronicle so that the reader can rescue, if curiosity dictates, an important and invisible period of our Puerto Rican and Caribbean history. [. . .]

– WRS – I know that you are from Puerto Rico. Do you consider yourself a Puerto Rican writer or not? Or rather, a writer, whether Puerto Rican or not. Why? José Luis González felt like he was a Mexican university student. How do you feel?

– MDZM – Being a writer is a bit like being a chameleon. One grows and is formed in one’s political, social, cultural, and economic reality. Despite oneself, the spirit marks us. The writer, in addition, constructs a reality that belongs only to her. This reality is built on the basis of affinities. Affinity with certain writers, with certain ideas, with certain desires, projects, constructions, and experiences. This created and constructed reality is what allows for the unique perspectives from which they write. Like any creator, we build our own reality and cultural affinities that go beyond the accident or the circumstance of having developed in a specific country and time. It is also important to factor in the construction of a writer her family environment and the desire (or lack thereof) to recognize her genealogical past. [. . .]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full interview (in Spanish), see https://rebelion.org/ser-una-escritora-es-un-poco-como-ser-un-camaleon