Call for Papers (Deadline April 15th) “Nou La Pi Rèd! Embodying a New Praxis”

Haitian Studies Association

Nou La Pi Rèd! Embodying a New Praxis

October 8-10, 2020

American University

Washington, DC

In Haiti and throughout the world, people are protesting against neoliberal austerity, state corruption, the shift to authoritarianism, and unbridled repression. Moments such as these oblige scholars and professionals to do more than talk or write. We are compelled to come together to think critically and productively about how theory and practice intertwine and how to incite meaningful change.

The 32nd annual conference of the Haitian Studies Association in Washington, D.C. is a call to focus on our praxis as Haitianists, and to examine the ways we work within and against transnational discourses, economic structures, practices of racialization, and policies. Thinking through our professional, disciplinary and interdisciplinary lenses, we ask: What does truly transformational scholarship look like? How do we foreground perspectives that have historically been excluded and paint a more complete picture of Haiti’s past and the possibilities for her future?

International media often portray Haiti as being in a continuous crisis since its successful revolution for independence in 1804. This representation of history simultaneously fails to consider Haiti’s transnational roots and global connections as well as how Haitians persist in their valiant fight for their freedom and sovereignty. Despite the triumph of the Haitian Revolution — an “unthinkable” act in the words of anthropologist/historian Michel-Rolph Trouillot — the event threatened the core of white supremacy and resulted in dire repercussions against the new nation. In the face of “Western” critics we aim to highlight real concerns in the country and to stand in solidarity with Haiti. Men nou la! (We are here )