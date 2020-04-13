Residente Set to Interview AOC Tonight, Live on IG

A report by Jhoni Jackson for Remezcla.

Next on the docket of Residente’s live Instagram interviews: New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The charla between the Puerto Rican rapper and the Nuyorican democratic socialist is slated to begin tonight at 6 p.m. Puerto Rico time (EST).

Like previous talks with Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, and José

“Pepe” Mujica, former president of Uruguay, Residente will take questions sent by viewers during the live and, presumably, consider those already asked in the comments section of the announcement post.

So far, it seems followers want to know if Ocasio-Cortez will support Biden as the Democratic Party nominee for President and whether or not she believes he’s can even beat Trump, and if she might one day enter Puerto Rico’s political system. Puerto Rican artists like Guaynaa, PJ Sin Suela and Kany Garcóa also commented on the post, but they added only supportive emojis, rather than directives for Residente.

Typically these interviews last between 30 and 45 minutes, and afterward they’re uploaded to Residente’s YouTube channel—except for the convo with El Salvador’s anti-gay marriage, anti-choice President, Nayib Bukele, which went longer than an hour, and is curiously absent from all of Residente’s socials.

You never know who might engage in the convo: Rene’s son, Milo or even Bad Bunny. Join the AOC edition of #ResidentePregunta—yes, we made that up, and no, he’s not calling it that—on Residente’s IG tonight.