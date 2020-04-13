Jamaica’s tourism industry joins forces to fight coronavirus pandemic

A report from Travel Week.

Jamaica’s tourism industry has become a major part of the destination’s relief efforts, with a hand in staging yesterday’s virtual reggae concert in support of frontline healthcare workers, plus numerous other outreach projects as the island joins the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 12 the Ministry of Tourism together with the Jamaican government helped produce ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand,’ a virtual reggae concert to raise funds to purchase crucial equipment such as gloves and masks for frontline healthcare workers in Jamaica.



The concert was streamed live on the VP Records’ YouTube channel yesterday and can be replayed at the same channel.

Several of the biggest resort companies operating in Jamaica are also working to join the fight…

RIU HOTELS & RESORTS

RIU is giving donations of food to Fresh Bread Ministries International, a locally and Internationally mission-based church with headquarters in Montego Bay. The mission’s ministry department deliver care packages comprised of food from RIU to the communities for those less fortunate.

JAKES TREASURE BEACH

Jakes Treasure Beach is the first local hotel to offer its 65 rooms for quarantine or isolation purposes for COVID-19 patients. The resort, located in St. Elizabeth, will allow the Ministry of Health & Wellness access to its entire property, which includes hotel rooms and villa accommodation, a gesture owner Jason Henzell said was the “right thing to do.”

SANDALS RESORTS

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has offered up the Carlisle Inn, a 52-room hotel in Montego Bay, to be used as an incubation centre. Sandals has also helped to finance 40 ventilators at a cost of JMD$20 million to be used to treat COVID-19 patients. Sandals has also decided against laying off its permanent workers, opting to pay 40% of their basic salary and retain benefits such as health insurance and paid vacation despite the temporary closure of all its resorts in the Caribbean.

BLUEFIELDS BAY VILLAS

Bluefields Bay Villas is a collection of six all-inclusive luxury villas located on Jamaica’s south coast. While the family-owned and operated resort’s doors are closed during this time, the owners have decided to forgo their own salaries, committed to covering health insurance for all employees, providing a weekly $2,000 stipend for any team members who are 55 years and older and offering complimentary lunch for those in need, seven days a week.

ROUND HILL HOTEL & VILLAS

Collaborating with Jamaica-based Hanover Charities, Round Hill is accepting donations for the resort to gather funds to assist staff during this difficult time. Hanover Charities is a mission-based organization focused on initiatives to improve the health, welfare and education of Hanover Parish in northwest corner of Jamaica. Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Hanover Charities page to donate toward the relief fund for Round Hill employees.