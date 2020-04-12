Wishing all our readers a safe and healthy Easter

best-easter-quotes.jpg

In these very difficult times for all, we wish you and your families a safe and healthy Easter.

Claude McKay’s “The Easter Flower”

Far from this foreign Easter damp and chilly
My soul steals to a pear-shaped plot of ground,
Where gleamed the lilac-tinted Easter lily
Soft-scented in the air for yards around;

Alone, without a hint of guardian leaf!
Just like a fragile bell of silver rime,
It burst the tomb for freedom sweet and brief
In the young pregnant year at Eastertime;

And many thought it was a sacred sign,
And some called it the resurrection flower;
And I, a pagan, worshiped at its shrine,
Yielding my heart unto its perfumed power.

