Here are all the virtual events taking place in Cayman in April

As Cayman adjusts to the new reality of life under curfew and shelter in place orders in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of local businesses are taking their businesses online to share some joy within the community. The following are some events that you can attend from the comfort of your living room throughout the month of April. Each of the class titles links to the facebook page of the event.

11th April :

HIIT Workout Adult Class hosted by Centre Pointe dance studio @12.30 pm

Virtual Disney Themed Pub Quiz hosted by One Dog At A Time @7.45 pm

Disney themed pub quiz from the safety of your own home. Multiple choice format. $10 to play. Direct payment to Bank of Butterfield account number 1361674940011. Once payment is made message ODAAT on fb or via email so they can respond to you with the special code needed to access the quiz. No registration after 6pm on the day. This event will help raise much needed funds whilst in lock down. Points awarded for correct answers and bonus points for answering the quickest! All calculated on the site. The quiz is hosted by myquiz.org so you need to register before Saturday and play one of their available quizzes to familiarize yourself with the site and how it works. Get your friends to play and you can link to them on a second device using Zoom or Face Party to make it more interactive. Quiz will start at 8pm so players must be online by 7.45 as once we start the code locks! Show your Disney knowledge, have some fun and help the dogs. Prize will be distributed after life resumes more normally.

12th April

Journey Online Service hosted by Journey Ministries Cayman @11 am

Simple Worship and Prayer hosted by Grace Team Ministries, Inc. @10 am

April 13th :

Free 10 day meditation course on-line Apr 13 – Apr 14 hosted by Body Works Holistic Wellness Centre

Theoline McCoy’s 1st Virtual Assembly hosted by Theoline L. McCoy Primary School née Bodden Town Primary @8.30 am

Cayman Community Choir hosted by Cayman Community Choir, April 13, 16 and 20 @7.30 pm and @4.30 pm for Youth Choir

The Cayman Community Choir will continue with its live rehearsals and sing-a-longs, whilst working on video content for the virtual choir performance. They are currently rehearsing “Lovely Day” and “Fix You”. Reach out via whatsapp (345) 922-2079 or email naomiallnutt@gmail.com for the full experience.

April 14th :

Ballet Fitness Adult Class hosted by Centre Pointe Dance Studio @12.30 pm

Shake Your Tail Feather – Online Acrylic Painting Class hosted by Art Nest Creative Studio @6pm

Free Webinar: Positive Behavior Supports Parents/Caregivers hosted by Cayman ABA @7pm

April 16th :

Stretch and Strengthen hosted by Centre Pointe Dance Studio @12.30 pm

A good lunchtime stretch to get you through the rest of your work day!

Filtered Sky – Online Acrylic Painting Class hosted by Art Nest Creative Studio @6 pm

April Meditation Course hosted by Sivananda Yoga with Mirabelle @7pm

April 17th :

Online Yoga Classes | Cayman Islands hosted by Sannyasa Yoga & Acrobatics @10.30 am

CDS Theatre and Movie online Quiz night 2! Hosted by Cayman Drama Society @8 pm

CDS be hosting a theatre and movie quiz on FB Live. Grab a pen and paper and join them for some fun and some challenging trivia questions, to find some light and connection during this difficult time. This is their second quiz night, and they have responded to feedback and will add a “miscellaneous round on different arts” too. Simply come on to FB and look for them in your stories (it will say LIVE in pink letters) you will be able to comment the whole way through, some of which Ms Kirsty will read out in between rounds and see how everyone is getting on.

April 18th :

All That Jazz! hosted by Centre Pointe Dance Studio @12.30 pm

April 19th :

Online Yoga Classes | Cayman Islands hosted by Sannyasa Yoga & Acrobatics @5 pm

April 20th :

Theoline McCoy’s 1st Virtual Assembly hosted by Theoline L. McCoy Primary School née Bodden Town Primary @8.30 am

April 21st :

Free Webinar: Positive Behavior Supports Parents/Caregivers Free Webinar: Positive Behavior Supports Parents/Caregivers hosted by Cayman ABA @7 pm

April 23rd :

Caribbean Woman – Online Acrylic Painting Class hosted by Art Nest Creative Studio @6pm

April Meditation Course hosted by Sivananda Yoga with Mirabelle @7 pm

Free Webinar: Positive Behavior Supports Parents/Caregivers Free Webinar: Positive Behavior Supports Parents/Caregivers hosted by Cayman ABA @7 pm

April 24th :

Online Yoga Classes | Cayman Islands hosted by Sannyasa Yoga & Acrobatics @10.30 am