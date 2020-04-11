Bios & Bookmarks: Lauren K. Alleyne

A sincere thank you to all who tuned in last Sunday to the first instalment of Bios & Bookmarks, our online reading series, powered by NGC.

We go live on our Instagram page tomorrow, Sunday 12 April, at 2pm (Atlantic Standard Time) for episode two with Lauren K. Alleyne. Lauren’s second collection of poems, Honeyfish (Peepal Tree Press), was recently longlisted for the 2020 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature. She is a Trinidad-born writer, whose body of work covers poetry, fiction and non-fiction, and she also lends her voice to promoting and advancing under-represented poets in the literary world.

Spend your Sunday afternoon with her, and us, as we connect to each other even while we’re apart. Follow us on Instagram, @bocaslitfest, to keep up with the Bios & Bookmarks online series.