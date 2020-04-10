Videos Related to “José Parlá: It’s Yours” Exhibition

The Bronx Museum of the Arts continues to develop a range of virtual content to engage audiences as their building remains closed to the public. Below are several videos that focus on their current exhibition, “José Parlá: It’s Yours,” organized by guest curator Manon Slome. [For a description of the exhibition, see previous post Art Exhibition: Jose Parla-It’s Yours.]

Guided Tour: José Parlá: It’s Yours: View photographs of the exhibition accompanied by background information on the artist and his work.

Art Studio: Paint & Tape: Create a painting with texture, shape, and color inspired by José Parlá’s paintings. Follow along and share your work with us at education@bronxmuseum.org.

Also see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1QrMPntEnM&feature=emb_logo and https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=DRd7aMDH1ME&feature=emb_logo