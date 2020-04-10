Trailblazers Of Puerto Rico: Meet The Couple Making Shields For Healthcare Workers On The Frontlines Of COVID-19

A report by Melissa Jun Rowley for Forbes.

“I think I have a fascination with doing pieces that help people in need,” said María Laura Martínez Kezner, cofounder of the Puerto Rico-based product design and 3D printing studio,Tredé.

While in the middle of churning out 3D printed face shields for healthcare professionals risking their lives on the frontlines of COVID-19, I was able to get some time with her and her cofounder and husband, Vicente Gascó Gómez. Shortly after hearing news of the pandemic, the duo joined forces withEngine-4 Coworking Space founder, Luis Torres, who has a fabrication lab and large format 3D printers in his facility.

For several weeks, the global maker community has been iterating and producing 3D printed designs to save the lives of patients and healthcare workers. So far, the products have included everything from 3D printed ventilator valve replacements to hands-free door openers to face masks to 3D printed quarantine booths. The Open Source COVID-19 Medical Supplies Facebook group, which became a nonprofit on April 1, is seeing non-stop activity, and has collected information for local chapters all over the world.

While 3D printers are unquestionably serving their weight in gold right now—so much so that the FDA has listed FAQsregarding 3D printing PPE for makers, physicians and hospitals—they come with their fair share of challenges when aiming to produce items at scale. In Puerto Rico, one of the biggest issues is a gap in supplies.

Case in point: María and her team were in dire need of filament, which comes from the United States and Europe. Thankfully, through a donation they were able to get it just in time. To date, they’ve produced 1,500 face shields, and expect to reach 2,000 by next week.