MICHAEL CAINE SCHOOLS AUBREY PLAZA ON THE ART OF BEING FAMOUS

An interview by Aubrey Plaza for Interview.

There is a quote Michael Caine once gave regarding the much-maligned 1987 franchise-ender Jaws: The Revenge, in which he stars as an exuberant island playboy unafraid of wrathful marine life: “I have never seen it, but by all accounts it is terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific.” Less well-known is the fact that the iconic British actor was in the Caribbean, on the set of the fourth Jaws film, when the news reached him that he’d won his first Academy Award, for playing the hapless, urbane adulterer in Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters.

Jaws: The Revenge and Hannah and Her Sisters. Every actor—especially one with a career fast approaching 200 roles—has their share of hits and misses. But what separates the 87-year-old legend from even his most illustrious of peers is his unfailing ability to raise the quality and complexity of any part he takes on. Even the occasional misfire flashes with Caine-ian brilliance. In comedy, horror, or drama, in supporting roles or starring leads, in blockbusters or indies, in historic masterpieces or popcorn amusements, Caine consistently manages bold performances of wit, nuance, provocation, and daring. As with the best movie stars, he is impossible to overlook any time he’s on camera. You can’t forget his haunting turn as the psychiatrist in Brian De Palma’s Dressed to Kill (1980) any more than you can skip over his presence as Alfred, the doting patrician butler to Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne, in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of Batman films.

Caine has always been a bit of a cad, too smooth not to be up to something devious, too natural not to be hiding a darker motivation—perhaps an aftereffect of his breakout role as an incorrigible pleasure seeker in the 1966 sex-romp Alfie. And yet, for an actor who is such a mesmerizing piece of work, Caine has always been surprisingly good at sharing the screen. Some of his best films involve him in wicked cat-and-mouse games with his co-stars, whether it’s Laurence Olivier in Sleuth (1972), Christopher Reeve in Deathtrap (1982), or Steve Martin in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels(1988). Caine once tried retiring from the movie business, but his strong work ethic—the actor has also written three memoirs—wouldn’t allow it. He has a slew of films on the horizon, including his eighth project with Nolan, this summer’s Tenet; and a bookish comedy called Best Sellers that has him starring as a cranky author opposite Aubrey Plaza—who called him last February to check in on him.

MICHAEL CAINE: Hi, darling.

AUBREY PLAZA: Michael! Where have you been all my life?

CAINE: You’re alright, are you? Where are you?

PLAZA: I’m in Pittsburgh for some godawful reason, freezing my ass off.

CAINE: We’re going to do an interview, aren’t we?

PLAZA: I don’t know.

CAINE: Go ahead.

PLAZA: Okay, Michael, first things first. What did you eat for breakfast this morning?

CAINE: Today, I ate blueberries, fat-free yogurt, and porridge. I’m a health freak.