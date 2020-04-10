Call for Submissions: Haiti Cultural Exchange Offers Small Grants to Artists

Haiti Cultural Exchange (HCX) is offering an opportunity for 15 artists of Haitian descent in New York City and Haiti to create and present new work to be shared via the HCX online platforms. Artists of all disciplines—including, not limited to: short films, photography, virtual workshops series (how to make X, dance with me, drum with me, paint with me, etc.), live music performances, creative writing, spoken word, poetry, or performance art—are invited to apply for a one-time small grant of $500 to create and share original work. See original call below, with link to application guidelines.

Dear HCX Community,

We hope you are keeping safe and well during these challenging times. We are navigating, as many of you are, unchartered territory and learning as we go. Our in-person programming is postponed until we hear it is safe to resume activities.

As a result, we are offering an OPEN CALL opportunity for 15 artists of Haitian descent in NYC and Haiti to create and present new work to be shared via the HCX online platforms. Artists of all disciplines are invited to apply for a one-time small grant of $500 to create and share original work.

We encourage imaginative use of social media to express and bring people together. Examples include but are not limited to: short films, photography, virtual workshops series (how to make X, dance with me, drum with me, paint with me, etc.), live music performances, creative writing, spoken word, poetry, or performance art.

Haiti Cultural Exchange will accept short applications on a rolling basis until this funding is expended. We realize many in our community have lost wages as a result of COVID- 19 and have immediate needs for yourselves and your families. While the individual grants are small, we do hope that they can be helpful to you and bolster collective creativity which has been so vital to our wellbeing and community health.

You can find these resources for artists, which we continuously update here: Sharing Resources

If you would like to reach us, email is best: info@haiticulturalx.org – we look forward to hearing from you.

In solidarity, The HCX team

