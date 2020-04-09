Words Without Borders: 2020 Poems in Translation Contest

Words Without Borders just announced the 2020 WWB Poems in Translation Contest “spotlighting groundbreaking work by poets and translators around the world.” Submissions will be accepted from April 9, 2020, through midnight June 1, 2020. Poet David Tomas Martinez will be on the judging panel. The winning poems will be co-published in “Poem-a-Day” during National Translation Month. For contest guidelines and to submit, see WWB or link below.

The first Poems in Translation Contest brought together poets and translators from China, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, South Korea, Galicia, and the United States. Read the winning poems.

The contest is open to submissions of contemporary international poetry translated from other languages into English. Four winning poems will be co-published in Words Without Borders and Poem-a-Day, the popular daily poetry series produced by the Academy of American Poets, throughout September, which is National Translation Month.

The winning poems will be selected by Pushcart Prize-winning poet David Tomas Martinez, along with the editors of Words Without Borders.

The winning poets and translators will be awarded $150 each.

For contest guidelines and to submit, see https://wordswithoutborders.submittable.com/submit/164426/words-without-borders-poems-in-translation-contest?src=wordswithoutborders.org