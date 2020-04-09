Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

Screen Shot 2020-04-09 at 6.40.35 PM.png

Actor’s Theatre of Louisville

Click here for information on livestreaming.

Setting off from Miami, a Haitian immigrant named Jean takes a once-in-a-lifetime road trip out west. Decades later, his son Jonah heads east, following Jean’s route in reverse—and discovering he’s inherited his father’s love of Appalachian folk music. Separated by time, yet side by side, the two men trace their journeys and the complicated bond they share. With lyrical storytelling and live music, this play vividly imagines how a father and son who longed to connect might come to see each other at last.

