THE CARIBBEAN WRITER ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR VOLUME 35 – A TRIBUTE TO KAMAU BRATHWAITE

TCW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR VOLUME 35 –

A TRIBUTE TO THE ESTEEMED ADVISORY EDITORIAL BOARD MEMBER, POET, AUTHOR KAMAU BRATHWAITE

Editor, Alscess Lewis-Brown

abrown@uvi.edu

The Caribbean Writer (TCW) renews its call for submissions for Volume 35 under the 2020 theme: Diasporic Rhythms: Interrogating the Past, Imagining a Future.” And as The Caribbean Writer (TCW), a refereed, international journal published by the University of the Virgin Islands, continues to mourn the recent passing of its esteemed founding editorial board member, Barbadian Poet and Author Kamau Brathwaite, TCW Editor Alscess Lewis-Brown, remarked that while this year’s theme was announced before we experienced this great loss, the theme captures the essence of the Kamau Brathwaite literary aesthetic; so it is fitting that volume 35 is dedicated to this giant advocate for Caribbean literary expressions.

“Brathwaite’s imaginative and innovative use of language and the scope of his work capture the essence and spirit of Caribbean expressivity. His support and insight helped to shape and guide The Caribbean Writer’s path over the past thirty plus years. For this, we are grateful.”

Contributors are invited to submit works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, essays or one act plays which explore the ideas resonating within the region and its diaspora. The Caribbean Writer is an international literary refereed journal with a Caribbean focus. So, the Caribbean should be central to the work, or the work should reflect a Caribbean heritage, experience or perspective.

Individuals may submit poems (5 maximum), short stories and personal essays on general topics as well as on the theme. The maximum length (for short stories and personal essays) is 3500 words or 10 pages. Only previously unpublished work will be considered. The term “previously published” covers print and electronic publication —including on social media platforms, and self-published items. In addition to contact information (mailing address, phone number), provide brief biographical information (such as appears under the “Contributors” section of the journal). Submit Word files only (no PDFs) at http://www.thecaribbeanwriter.org or email to thecaribbeanwriter@uvi.edu. Note that TCW no longer accepts hardcopy/mailed-in poems, stories, essays, plays, etc.

This celebrated journal also seeks black and white art (line drawings, sketches, block prints, etc.) for use inside the publication and colorful, eye-catching, Caribbean artwork for the cover. Artists who want their artwork to be considered should submit electronic files in vertical format as TIF or JPEG files with a resolution of 300 dpi or greater.

Submission Window

Submissions are accepted from January 1 to December 31 each year and are considered for the journal that will be published the following year. (In other words, volume 35 will be published in 2021 and entries submitted between January 1 and December 31 of 2020 will be considered for volume 35. The deadline for submissions each year is December 31. Submit Word files at http://www.thecaribbeanwriter.org or email to thecaribbeanwriter@uvi.edu.

Literary Prizes

All submissions are eligible for these annual prizes:

The Canute A. Brodhurst Prize of $400 awarded to a writer for best short fiction. Donated by the St. Croix Avis Newspaper

The Daily News Prize of $500 awarded to a resident of the US Virgin Islands or the British Virgin Islands.

The Marvin E. Williams Literary Prize of $500 awarded to a new or emerging writer. Donated by Marvin’s widow, Dasil Williams, in honor of her late husband who served as the editor of The Caribbean Writer from 2003 – 2008.

The Cecile de Jongh Literary Prize of $500 awarded to a Caribbean author whose work best expresses the spirit of the Caribbean. Donated by former Governor John P. de Jongh, Jr. in honor of Cecile de Jongh’s abiding commitment to literacy in the territory, especially among the young people of the Virgin Islands.

The Vincent Cooper Literary Prize of $300 awarded to a Caribbean author for exemplary writing in Caribbean Nation Language (Kamau Brathwaite). Donated by Professor Vincent Cooper, PhD.

Boyce Literary Prize of $500 to a Caribbean author whose work best expresses the changing social dynamics of regional life. Donated by Michael and Vicky Boyce of Boyce Plumbing Contractors.

For more information, contact The Caribbean Writer.