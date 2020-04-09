CCMI Extends Digital and Live Resources to Provide Engaging Activities During Lock Down



Many thanks to Peter Jordens for providing links to follow-up on our previous post Central Caribbean Marine Institute Debuts Virtual Field Trips. Note that the next “Reefs Go Live” broadcast will be Friday, April 10, at 9:30am local time in the Cayman Islands (10:30 am EST), and will cover coral outplanting.

Description: As terrestrial beings, most people are challenged to understand the unique processes of the ocean or even fathom being able to take the plunge and dive below the waves. Among the challenges is that urban, rural and geographically land-locked people perceive the ocean to be a distant place beyond their reach. In addition, scientists are often conducting research on relevant topics at remote locations where it is virtually impossible for the majority of the general public to gain a first-hand experience. This reality creates enormous financial, logistical, physical constraints on bringing people into the field where they can directly explore the ocean.

CCMI’s education team has developed a transformational, interactive education programme using Virtual Live Experiences (VLEs) methods to connect students and the public to real-time coral reef activity, in an informal science setting. Scientists use high tech face masks and streaming computer equipment to deliver live lessons from the underwater and lab environment. Innovative technology enables VLEs to reduce barriers to learning by communicating interactive ‘real-life’ experiences in an informal, scalable science setting.

The project is structured to deliver curriculum-relevant lessons which are currently oriented to the Cayman Islands and UK national science curriculum for students in year 5 and year 6 classrooms, and which can be streamed directly anywhere in the world. This groundbreaking work was piloted in local schools initially and has the potential to become an international project, as students have tuned in from Bermuda, the UK, Peru and the United States.

Do you want your students to be a part of this adventure below the waves? Contact us here and look for our Reefs Go Live videos to be posted on our YouTube channel.

Jordens gives us a “recap”:

The first “Friday Live” Reefs Go Live broadcast was on March 27, 2020 on the topic “How Do Scientists Grow Coral?”. Watch it here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fik505SnAPw.

The second Reefs Go Live broadcast was on April 3 on the topic “Why Do We Need Coral Nurseries?”. Watch the broadcast here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ggb8Khqieh4.

See https://reefresearch.org/take-the-virtual-three-island-challenge-to-support-coral-reefs and https://reefresearch.org/what-we-do/education/reefs-go-live

Also see https://www.youtube.com/user/ccmireefresearch and https://www.facebook.com/reefresearch