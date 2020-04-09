[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Julien Neaves (Newsday, Trinidad and Tobago) chats with previous Bocas Lit Fest winners. In this 3rd part of his series on the festival, he speaks to Kevin Jared Hosein, Monique Roffey, and Vladimir Lucien. See excerpts below:

In the ten years of the Bocas Lit Fest the prestigious NGC Bocas Prize and the CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature (which has unfortunately been cancelled following the death of its sponsor Canadian philanthropist Bill Burt) have been presented to a variety of writers both new and established. In this third and final part of a series commemorating a decade of the literary festival, Senior Reporter Julien Neaves chatted with a few of the award winners about their experiences.

Kevin Jared Hosein, Trinidadian writer

About: Overall winner of the 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, Caribbean winner of the 2015 Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Novel The Repenters was longlisted for the 2017 NGC Bocas Prize and The Beast of Kukuyo was second-place winner of the 2017 CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature.

My first experience with the Bocas Literature Festival was standing at the arcade adjacent to the Old Fire Station, reading a short story that I dusted off just for that event. This was seven years ago, when I didn’t have any books or awards to my name. The story drew a few amused looks and cracked smiles. One or two people came up to me afterwards and told me that they enjoyed it. And that was enough for me. What I liked was that the gathering felt like grassroots community, removed from etherised literary flair. It was humble—filled with people just doing the work. Their work. [Read more at Newsday.]

Monique Roffey, Trinidad-born British writer

About: Her story The White Woman on the Green Bicycle was shortlisted for the Orange Prize 2010 and the Encore prize 2011. 2013 NGC Bocas Prize winner for fiction novel Archipelago.

I was delighted and very surprised to win the NGC Bocas Prize. Delighted because the book was written in the aftermath of a flood which happened in Trinidad in 2008, which badly affected my brother’s home and his neighbourhood. So it’s a very personal novel which draws from family biography. I did lots of hands-on research by way of boat hitching to the Panama Canal via various islands, and I’m no great sailor. It was a big trip and I sustained a serious injury en route and the book came from this trip, and from the idea that “we are in peril”, because the planet is warming. It’s an eco-novel and this kind of book cuts against the tradition in the Caribbean canon, somewhat. It also has two white protagonists, an overweight kind of Trini “everyman” and his six-year-old girl child. [Read more at Newsday.]

Vladimir Lucien, St Lucian writer, critic and actor

About: Won first prize in the poetry category of the Small Axe Prize 2013. NGC Bocas Prize winner for 2015 for poetry collection Sounding Ground (at age 27 was youngest winner ever).

My relationship with the Bocas Prize is interesting. I am not sure how far word had gotten around yet, but even before the prize was being established, I was given the duty at my job (at a television and production company in Port of Spain) to interview a lady I had never heard of, who was about to establish a literary prize that was going to be given to Caribbean writers, judged by Caribbean or Caribbeanist peers and given the award at a festival in the Caribbean. That lady was Marina Salandy-Brown. And who was I? I was an unpublished, burgeoning poet—a new talent so to speak. I was reading during my break at my job, on the maxi to and from there, and up late, “moonlighting” as a poet, as they say. Not letting on that I had any interest in the literary festival beyond my duty as interviewer, but immediately it was the prize of my dreams. [Read more at Newsday.]

