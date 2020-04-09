Bocas Lit Fest winners pay tribute: Literary work an art of love

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Julien Neaves (Newsday, Trinidad and Tobago) chats with previous Bocas Lit Fest winners. [See previous post Bocas Lit Fest Winners.] In this part of the series, he speaks to Jeanelle Frontin, Kevin Adonis Browne, and Olive Senior. See excerpts below:

In the ten years of the Bocas Lit Fest the prestigious NGC Bocas Prize and the CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature (which has unfortunately been cancelled following the death of its sponsor Canadian philanthropist Bill Burt) have been presented to a variety of writers both new and established. In this third and final part of a series commemorating a decade of the literary festival, Senior Reporter Julien Neaves chatted with a few of the award winners about their experiences.

Jeanelle Frontin, Trinidadian writer

About: CODE Burt Award winner for Caribbean Young Adult Literature 2019 for book The Unmarked Girl (first book in The YaraStar Trilogy).

[. . .] What winning the 2019 CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature gave me was my first external, professional validation, and this was meaningful beyond words. Having The Unmarked Girl go on to be listed in the Kirkus Reviews’ Best 100 Indie Books of 2019 (an internationally-recognised book review magazine) was a testament to the quality of the judges chosen by the Bocas Lit Fest for the CODE Burt Award. While this competition is now over, and Bocas Lit Fest seeks a new sponsor for young adult literature, I continue to have a deep appreciation for the significance it had in my journey. [Read more at Newsday.]

Kevin Adonis Browne, Trinidadian photographer, poet, archivist and scholar

About: NGC Bocas Prize Winner for Caribbean Literature for non-fiction book High Mas: Carnival and the Poetics of Caribbean Culture.

When I won the Bocas Prize, I cried. Sometimes, I feel as if that’s the image that’s most associated with me where the prize is concerned: me, at the award ceremony, crying. I don’t mind, though. I’m my mother’s child, and she’s a cryer. If I’m feeling mischievous, I’d say it was a response to winning a prize for a book in a nation where, in spite of its high literacy rating, I’ve been told the people don’t read. “And who reads non-fiction?” they’ve said, “That’s too academic!” That would be enough to make someone cry, wouldn’t you say? So, my comment is how I draw attention to the implicit prejudices people still harbour about those of us who live on an island—that we’re so “simple” and so “happy.” (Too “happy” to read, I suppose.) It’s more difficult, of course, when the commentary is homegrown, which is why Bocas Lit Fest and events like it are so vitally important as a profoundly potent counteragent—an antidote. [Read more at Newsday.]

Olive Senior, Toronto-based Jamaican poet, novelist, short story and non-fiction writer

About: Many awards in her long career including the Commonwealth Writers Prize for Summer Lightning (1987) and the 2016 NGC Bocas Prize for book of short fiction The Pain Tree.

Winning a major literary prize in the Caribbean is tremendously exciting because it offers the best kind of validation, coming as it does from people who share your experiences. I’ll always regard The Pain Tree which won the NGC Bocas Prize in 2016 as special because of this endorsement.

It’s been a pleasure being associated with the Bocas Lit Fest in different capacities – as judge, participant and prize winner. More than any other organisation that I know of, Bocas had managed to create a friendly, nourishing space for Caribbean writers no matter where they happen to be located. More than a festival, it has been a fertile meeting ground for everyone who can lay claim to an interest in the region’s literature. [Read more at Newsday.]

