The 2020 Bermuda Biennial Opens at the Bermuda National Gallery

[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention via Critical.Caribbean.Art.] On March 6, 2020, The Bermudian announced the opening of the 2020 Bermuda Biennial at The Bermuda National Gallery, located in City Hall & Arts Centre in Hamilton.

The 2020 Bermuda Biennial opens to the public on Saturday, March 7th. Featuring a number of works by local artists and photographers, the exhibition (sponsored by Bicardi Limited) has been hosted every other year by the Bermuda National Gallery since 1994, making this year, the show’s 14th iteration.

As a member of the International Biennial Association, this important exhibition brings Bermudian artists the opportunity to engage in an internationally juried process overseen by established curators.

This year’s theme Let Me Tell You Something is inspired by a quote from American author and Nobel Laureate, Toni Morrison: “You are your own stories and therefore free to imagine and experience what it means to be human […] The theme you choose may change or simply elude you, but being your own story means you can always choose the tone. It also means that you can invent the language to say who you are and what you mean.” – Toni Morrison, Commencement Address, Wellesley College, 2004.

The 2020 Biennial artists are: Centipede Art Movement, Dianni Culltar, Katie Ewles, Naimah Frith, Jayde Gibbons, Charlie Godet Thomas, Gherdai Hassell, Arié Haziza, Antoine. A.R. Hunt, Christina Hutchings, Cynthia Kirkwood, Jon Legere, Sidney Mello, NOBODY, Bryan Ritchie, Edwin Smith, Flurina Sokoll, Emma Steele, Andrea Sundt, Michael Walsh and Catherine White.

BNG Executive Director Peter Lapsley said, “The Bermuda Biennial is the Bermuda National Gallery’s flagship exhibition and having had the opportunity to participate in previous years I can say without reservation it provides unparalleled opportunities for local artists, a world class exhibition for the community and the opportunity for local artists to have their work seen by some of the foremost art professionals in the world.”

The 2020 Bermuda Biennial opens March 7th and runs until September. The Bermuda National Gallery is situated in City Hall & Arts Centre, Hamilton, and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

