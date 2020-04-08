Bad Bunny Quietly Drops Quarantine PSA “En casita” [Ft. Gabriela Berlingeri]

Jhoni Jackson (Remezcla) comments on Bad Bunny’s new track, “En casita,” featuring Gabriela Berlingeri in the context of Puerto Rico’s current quarantine regulations. Jackson calls “En casita” a “very stream-of-consciousness track; a slice of Benito’s daily life right now.”

Write what you know, they said—and what Bad Bunny knows right now, like a lot of us, is sheltering in place. Making the rounds this morning is a new track, “En Casita,” with a special guest: His girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. As far as we know, the two are still quarantining together. Why not, with no announcement or pre-hyping or fanfare, debut a duet via Soundcloud?

Synths akin to 8-bit style march in ahead of Bad Bunny’s self-isolation lament: “Yo que te quería ver, pero no se va a poder. Toca quedarme en casa, casa.”

Puerto Rico has been subject to quarantine for weeks now, and on March 31 Gov. Wanda Vazquez intensified regulations: Curfew now starts at 7 p.m. (two hours earlier than previously mandated), drivers are designated road time three days per week based on their license plate numbers, and on Sundays, nobody’s supposed to go anywhere, and supermarkets must close for the day.

This is set to last until April 12. But considering COVID-19 cases have risen to 378— and 15 of those people have died—Puerto Ricans may face even more quarantine time.

“En Casita” is a very stream-of-consciousness track; a slice of Benito’s daily life right now. By 9 a.m. his publicist has already called. He’s up late playing video games. Running out of milk evokes a fear of dying, and a desire to adhere to the laws. “Pero estar metido aquí esta cabrón,” he adds.The cancelation of his May concert dates in Puerto Rico, announced today, are also mentioned.

“Quiero que el virus se vaya como Rosselló,” Sad Bunny sings.

H e’s referencing the former Puerto Rican governor who resigned last August after mass protests, which he helped lead. If only Benito could rid the world of the virus, too.

Listen to the song at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3c18yP6uDc.

For original article, see https://remezcla.com/releases/music/bad-bunny-quietly-drops-quarantine-psa-en-casita-ft-girlfriend/