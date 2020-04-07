Grace Jones’ Meltdown festival to move

Grace Jones’ Meltdown festival, which was to take place at the Southbank Centre, has been postponed until June 2021.

Just one of a host of shows that have had to be rescheduled, acts for next years show include Jones, Solange, Peaches, Jimmy Cliff, The Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra, Skunk Anansie, Baaba Maal, Lee Scratch Perry with Adrian Sherwood, Oumou Sangaré, Meshell Ndegeocello, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and more to be announced, including many on the free Riverside Stage.

Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive of the Southbank Centre, said: “It’s with great sadness that we’re having to close our venues for a longer period of time. To play our part in stopping the spread of the virus, we’ve cancelled or postponed all our events up to June 30.

“Beyond this date, we will continue to follow government advice and our plan is to re-open the Southbank Centre when it is safe to do so.

“We’re in regular contact with the DCMS, Arts Council England and Public Health England as they monitor the rapidly changing situation. As a charity, being closed presents a massive financial challenge for us and for those we work with. We intend to do everything we can to safeguard our future and will take advantage of the Government furloughing scheme as well as submitting a bid to access additional Arts Council England funds from the £90m made available to national portfolio organisations.

“Our hearts go out to those key workers on the frontline and also to the freelance artists and crew who contribute to our artistic programme and of course to our audiences who support us. We’re also ensuring that all our staff are properly supported during this period of closure.

“For those customers who’ve booked tickets to events until the end of June we’re making credit vouchers available that are valid for two years, which can be used when we reopen. If you can afford to, please consider making a donation amount however large or small to the Southbank Centre.”

Source: https://www.voice-online.co.uk/entertainment/festivals/2020/04/06/grace-jones-meltdown-festival-to-move/