No Dogs Left Behind: The SATO Project in Puerto Rico

On a warm December day, Chrissy Beckles and two members of her team were calling quits on a day of searching for dogs at dumpsites in Yabacoa, Puerto Rico. Traveling down a crowded highway, Beckles spotted a black dot in an open field next to the road at a pincho (meat skewers) stand.

Slowing her car down, she scoured the field to identify it. Out of nowhere, there it was: a dog. It was moving through the scraggly field, likely following the enticing smells the pincho stand was emitting. Beckles and Sarai Cruz Negrón steered their cars off the road onto the gravel parking strip.

With the busy highway nearby, it could have been only a matter of minutes before the dog was injured, or worse, killed. This wasn’t the first time Beckles had placed herself in a tough situation, but it’s always for the benefit of Puerto Rico’s stray dogs.

Beckles, the founder of The SATO Project, first visited Puerto Rico over eight years ago. Her husband Bobby, a stuntman, was filming on the island, and she joined for the trip. After seeing the dogs that littered beaches during their visit, Beckles could not help but wonder what rescue groups were active and how she could help.

Compelled to do more after adopting her second dog, Boom Boom, Beckles began rescuing full time in 2009 and founded The SATO Project in November 2011. The SATO Project frequently works with other shelters and rescue groups, assists in adoptions, and hosts spay and neuter marathons.

With the early 2020 earthquakes in Puerto Rico, The SATO Project has been rushed to help evacuate dogs from the island. These included not only dogs they had rescued, but owner-surrendered dogs because of the natural disasters.

In the span of a month, they organized three chartered flights transporting over 250 animals to the United States for adoption. To put this in perspective, they usually average only five “freedom flights” per year.

These earthquakes are not the first natural disasters The SATO Project has been affected by. The most significant one was two years ago: Hurricane Maria. Beckles lost her home, and many volunteers and their families were directly affected as well. Hurricane Maria destroyed everything in its wake, and its lasting effects are still noticeable today, from areas of land stripped of trees to windows still boarded up with plywood.

“If you wanted to make a zombie apocalypse movie—this was the place. Everything was dead, but it’s astounding how fast it rebounded and regrew. But there are still, like the rainforest, parts that will never grow back,” Beckles said. It is astounding that they found dogs alive post-Maria; some were on the streets before the storm and some were abandoned because of it.

Dog overpopulation, animal abuse and cruelty are not issues that began in the wake of Hurricane Maria, with an earlier study showing connections between domestic violence and animal cruelty in Puerto Rico. “There’s never bad dogs, there’s bad people. It’s like having a kid, you have to raise them right,” Beckles said.