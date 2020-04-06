In Photos: The Rescuing of Dogs in Puerto Rico

The SATO Project is an organization located in Puerto Rico that is combatting the dog-overpopulation problem on the island. Founded in 2011, its motto is “no dogs left behind.” The organization rescues satos—the term given to stray dogs—processes them through health and behavioral checks, and matches them with adopters across the United States. Apart from adopting out dogs, The SATO Project also hosts spay and neuter marathons across the island and encourages change in cultural attitudes towards animal abuse and abandonment.