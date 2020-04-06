In Photos: The Rescuing of Dogs in Puerto Rico

A report by Jamie Holt for The Pulitzer Center.
The SATO Project is an organization located in Puerto Rico that is combatting the dog-overpopulation problem on the island. Founded in 2011, its motto is “no dogs left behind.” The organization rescues satos—the term given to stray dogs—processes them through health and behavioral checks, and matches them with adopters across the United States. Apart from adopting out dogs, The SATO Project also hosts spay and neuter marathons across the island and encourages change in cultural attitudes towards animal abuse and abandonment.
Abandoned buildings like this are often popular places for individuals to dump dogs. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Beckles squats down in an attempt to draw a skittish dog closer. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
The sato gently takes a dog treat out of the hand of The SATO Project supporter Henry Friedman. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Beachfront roads like this are often littered with satos who are attracted there by the beachgoers and their food. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Pecan peers out at the human visitors in the room. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
A dog who had recently given birth undergoes veterinary evaluations to assess her health. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Roosevelt is one of The SATO Project’s more famous dogs. He was hit by a car and suffered a broken leg, but is healing well. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Daphne Osario holds Brazil before letting him down to play with his siblings. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Cashew manages to sneak a surprise slobbery kiss onto Friedman’s face. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Beckles holds one of her newly rescued dogs who is receiving treatment at the hospital. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Kept in one large cage, the puppies and mother spend time together during their veterinary evaluations. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Many dogs are in pairs of two for transport because the less space in the crate the safer it is for them. This technique ensures dogs cannot slide around too much and get hurt. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
A dog peers through the bars of its crate. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Volunteers work to unload the crates off the cargo train and next to the plane, separating them by size and weight before loading them onto the airplane. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
A curious dog peers out of its crate as it goes up the conveyor belt. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
A puppy gazes out between the openings of its crate. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Beckles leans into the plane as the final crates are loaded in. Image by Jamie Holt. United States, 2019.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related