Film: “Aislado [Isolated]”

Aislados [Isolated] is a 2015 documentary, written and directed by Marcela Lizcano, about the artificial island Santa Cruz del Islote, located in the Colombian Caribbean. This documentary is now available for viewing through Mowies. [Many thanks to Beelady Ferrandino for bringing this item to our attention.]

Synopsis: 540 people inhabit the most densely populated artificial island in the Colombian Caribbean. Santa Cruz del Islote (Holy Cross of the Islet) is an island the size of a football pitch. There are no police here; no priests, or doctors, or armed conflict. There are just 97 houses for 18 families, a school, a restaurant-cum-harbour, and a small square with a cross in the centre. Through a look at life on the island, the islanders’ daily struggles and interactions, and their fight to remain in their territory, ‘Isolated’ reflects on man’s role as an inhabitant of a larger universe, making this island a metaphor for our world.

Production countries: Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico.

You can view this video (to rent $3.00 USD, to buy $6.00) at https://www.mowies.com/my-mowies/viceversacine/aislados/ODC4YIhA3