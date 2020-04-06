Eight Puerto Rican artists selected for residency at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art

In “Ocho artistas del patio ganan importante beca en Massachusetts,” El Nuevo Día announced that eight Puerto Rican artists were chosen to participate in an artistic residency at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). Shown above are singer-songwriter Andrea Cruz; multidisciplinary artist, dancer and choreographer Awilda Sterling; and filmmaker Gisela Rosario Ramos. The others are visual artists Karlo Andrei Ibarra, Quintín Rivera Toro, Jason Mena, Roberto Márquez, and Omar Velázquez. El Nuevo Día reports:

In the midst of the situation of uncertainty and unrest caused by COVID-19, eight Puerto Rican artists from various disciplines received good news this afternoon. And they were chosen by the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) to carry out an artistic residency in the month of September.

This residency, which is made possible with the help of the Sustainable Arts Foundation and the Dorothea L. Leonhardt Foundation, is generally awarded to six artists, but this year they made an exception and accepted all eight Puerto Rican artists.

“Being accepted into this residence right now is a ray of light. Within the intentions of this new album, I was setting out to look for other types of information for my creative path. It is my first artistic residence, and I hope to get there to be able to nourish myself through art, to finish gathering the necessary information for a collection of poems, and to finalize a cultural project, without forgetting the value of continue rehearsing and polishing more songs,” expressed singer-songwriter Andrea Cruz, who released her second album, “Sentir no es del tiempo,” last February.

After a magical show held on the terrace of the headquarters of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture, in Old San Juan, the young singer-songwriter had to stop the promotion of the her album and the concerts on her agenda, facing the world-wide health crisis due to coronavirus. This news fills her with hope at this time, as much as it cheers and offers a respite for the other Puerto Rican artists who were selected.

[Above: Singer-songwriter Andrea Cruz and multidisciplinary artists Awilda Sterling and Gisela Rosario Ramos.]

Article excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. See the original (in Spanish) at https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/cultura/nota/ochoartistasdelpatiogananimportantebecaenmassachusetts-2557850/