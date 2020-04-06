Conserving Life Below Water: Nuclear Techniques to Help Latin America and the Caribbean towards Reaching Sustainable Development Goal 14

Latin America and the Caribbean is sometimes called a ‘biodiversity superpower’ with some of the most beautiful and important endowments of natural capital in the world. But the region is experiencing many anthropogenic and climate-related impacts such as ecosystem degradation, coastal pollution and ocean change. To develop strategies involving tailored nuclear and isotopic techniques to address these challenges, representatives from the region gathered at the IAEA Environment Laboratories in Monaco in early March.

The coastal population is increasing in the region and many who live there depend on the ocean for their income and nutrition, but changes in water temperature and increased ocean acidification and deoxygenation could have a significant impact on local communities. Recent research suggests that current increases in seawater acidity in the region is already impacting the ability of certain marine organisms, such as shellfish and corals, to effectively build their shells and skeletons. This could impact regional fisheries and the livelihoods of those living in the affected coastal zones.

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 calls for conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

At this first regional coordination meeting of the IAEA Technical Cooperation Project Strengthening Capacities in Marine and Coastal Environments Using Nuclear and Isotopic Techniques, 24 experts from national authorities of 18 countries agreed on the major environmental threats that need to be addressed and set out a strategic framework for action. Ocean acidification, harmful algal blooms (HABs) and pollution derived mainly from ubiquitous marine plastics were identified as the most pressing environmental concerns that would require coordinated action; sharing key data and enhancing analytical capacities on measuring ocean acidification, eutrophication and marine pollution were also highlighted.

“Existing international policies and treaties calling for responsible use of ocean resources are not enough,” said Ana Carolina Ruiz Fernandez, a Researcher at National Autonomous University of Mexico. “We need to increase our capacities to generate qualified information and to establish a solid communication channel to exchange information to ensure our countries effectively contribute to the sustainability of the ocean.”

“In the context of climate change, Peru is a very important hot-spot for marine research,” said Michelle Ivette Graco, Doctor in Oceanography, Insituto del Mar del Peru (IMARPE). “It serves as a natural laboratory to explore major climate change stressors such as ocean acidification and deoxygenation because of the presence of naturally low acidic Ph levels and oxygen minimum zones in one of the most productive ecosystems in the world.”

In this regard, the oxygen minimum zones, in which oxygen saturation in seawater is at its lowest, are a useful key to understanding the oceans’ role on atmospheric greenhouse control.