CARIFTA Games 2020 put off over COVID-19

The 2020 CARIFTA Games is the latest in a number of sporting events to be postponed, as the coronavirus continues to spread over the Caribbean.

In a statement, President of the North American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), Mike Sands, said the decision was made following consultation with the Executive Board and the leadership of the Bermuda National Athletic Association.

“This decision was not taken lightly but in the best interest of all stakeholders against the backdrop of the rapidly evolving situation with regard to the COVID-19 across the globe and supported by the World Health Organization declaring a global pandemic, which has led several countries, regardless of size, political ideology or wealth, to close their borders, cease travel and stop mass gatherings,” he said.

Sands said NACAC will continue to monitor developments as it relates to the fast-spreading virus, so the CARIFTA games can be rescheduled at the earliest possible time, after an all clear has been given.

The NCACA President urged all athletes to follow advisories from their respective health and governmental agencies, in a collective effort to overcome what he described as a temporary setback.

The 2020 CARIFTA Games were originally scheduled for April 10 to 13 and would have been held in Hamilton, Bermuda.