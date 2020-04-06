bim

#WatchAMovieOnUS online screening series, 06 april 2020

AFTER HIS FATHER’S DEATH, Bheem Singh is sent to live with his aunt in Port of Spain in the British colony of Trinidad & Tobago. Bullied at school and abused at home, he runs away and begins a life of petty crime. After returning to the countryside and taking a new name, Bim, he becomes leader of the sugar workers. Bim is soon made leader of the colony’s opposition party. It won’t be long, however, before his violent past catches up with him.

Bim, will be available for streaming on the tt film festival website for 24 hours from 12:01am on Friday 06 April, 2020.

(Remember to refresh your web browser everyday so that the new film loads!)

stream here

The #WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series presents fourteen films over fourteen days, from 28 march to 10 april 2020. We will stream one film per day for free via the ttff website, and films will be available for 24 hours each. #WatchAMovieOnUs is presented in partnership with The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

Our screening schedule can be found on the ttff Facebook page here, so do check in with our website and social media to get updates.

here’s what’s coming up:

07 april: Play the Devil

08 april: Charlie’s Records

09 april: Antes Que Cante El Gallo (Before the Rooster Crows)

10 april: Bazodee

#ttff20 #15in2020 #ttfilmfestival #quarantinelife

#ngc #attheforefrontofenergy #45years #nationalgascompany