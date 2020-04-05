WatchAMovieOnUs: cargo

cargo

#WatchAMovieOnUS online screening series, 05 april 2020

KEVIN OWNS A BATTERED BOAT, but a living from fishing won’t keep his wife and his mother, who has Alzheimer’s, or pay his mortgage and his son’s school fees. His wife’s career is over because she served jail time for his involvement in the drug trade. Now even more desperate, he puts his boat to another use: transporting equally desperate Haitians from the Bahamas on their way to enter the US illegally. He’s taken risks before — this time he must pull off the biggest one of all.

Cargo, will be available for streaming on the tt film festival website for 24 hours from 12:01am on Sunday 05 April, 2020.

The #WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series presents fourteen films over fourteen days, from 28 march to 10 april 2020. We will stream one film per day for free via the ttff website, and films will be available for 24 hours each. #WatchAMovieOnUs is presented in partnership with The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

