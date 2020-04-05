Bocas wants to hear from you!

From the Bocas Literary Festival:

We want to hear from you: what makes an unforgettable Caribbean read? Which books have meant the most to you, from childhood to your adult life?

This isn’t a competition; it’s a forum for the stories that hold pride of place on your bookshelves and in your hearts. Have your say via our social media channels: comment on our pages and use the hashtag #MyCaribbeanLibrary.

So far, twenty books have been mentioned. When we have our own 100 titles, we will tell the world!

