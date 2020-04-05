Bios & Bookmarks: An Online Series with Caribbean Authors from Bocas Lit Fest

It may be a time for social distancing, but we’ve found a way to get a little up close and personal with some of our favourite authors.

Bios & Bookmarks, an Online Reading Series with Caribbean Authors, will premiere on Bocas’ Instagram Live on Sunday 5 April. The series, powered by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, will feature readings and discussions with both familiar and new Caribbean writers across the region and diaspora – allowing us to get to know the faces behind the words and what’s on their bookshelves. It’s also an opportunity to share comfort, laughter and insights to help get us through these uncertain times (and there’ll definitely be laughter, we’ve got some special quirky questions and activities lined up for our guests, Bocas style!).

Our first featured author, Caroline Mackenzie, joins us to discuss her much anticipated forthcoming novel One Year of Ugly.

The Live forum welcomes your participation; we hope you’ll join the conversation and pose questions or share your perspectives with us as we (book)mark this unprecedented chapter in our Bocas 2020 year-round celebration.

Join them on Instagram, @bocaslitfest, today at 4pmT