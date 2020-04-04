You can visit beautiful Saint Lucia from the comfort of your couch

A report by Jayme Tucker for The Daily Hive.

Virtually travel to the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia twice a week by joining Travel Saint Lucia on their Instagram page.

The official Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is offering cooped-up people the opportunity to join them for #7MinutesinSaintLucia every Tuesday and Thursday on Instagram Live.

Immerse yourself in culture, food, sunny views, music, and dance for seven glorious minutes.

A virtual dance party was held on Thursday, with Reggae, Soca, and dancehall hits keeping the online energy light and fun.

Not a bad way to “escape” the confines of your living room — if only for a few moments.