Yandel Talks Residency in Puerto Rico, New Album & More in Billboard Live Q&A

A report by Griselda Flores for Billboard.

Watch the full interview here.

Yandel is hunkered down in Orlando, Fla., where he’s in quarantine with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With social distancing and staying indoors encouraged by health officials, the Puerto Rican reggaetonero is doing just that and using this time to continue working on music and plan his post-quarantine projects, which include a new Yandel album, a new Wisin & Yandel single and a residency in Puerto Rico.

After releasing his new single “Espionaje” on Friday (March 3), Yandel shares that he is working on a new album. “I want to give my fans a great album,” he says. Adding, “Even though I’m still searching for artists to collaborate with for the album, people like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Zion and Dalex are always with me,” hinting that this might be a collaboration-heavy project.

Yandel also revealed that he and Wisin are planning a residency in Puerto Rico’s Coliseo throughout the month of December. “We want to do something different in Puerto Rico. We plan to do a residency and we’ll have a show every Friday and Saturday of that month,” Yandel says. “We got the idea from the residencies that take place in Las Vegas and we wanted to do something like that in the island. We have everything ready for the residency.”

But not everything is work. Yandel is also taking this moment to spend time with his family, do some spring cleaning around the house, work out and catch up on sleep.