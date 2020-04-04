WatchAMovieOnUs: art connect

art connect

#WatchAMovieOnUS online screening series, 04 april 2020

ART CONNECT VIVIDLY ILLUSTRATES how creative intervention changes the lives of a group of young people in Laventille, a disenfranchised and volatile community on the outskirts of Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. The film documents the profound impact that painting, poetry, music and dance has on the children, who were given digital cameras to record their experiences. By allowing the viewer intimate access to their world, they reveal their hopes and fears, and we witness their lives transform.

Art Connect, will be available for streaming on the tt film festival website for 24 hours from 12:01am on Saturday 04 April, 2020.

The #WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series presents fourteen films over fourteen days, from 28 march to 10 april 2020. We will stream one film per day for free via the ttff website, and films will be available for 24 hours each. #WatchAMovieOnUs is presented in partnership with The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

