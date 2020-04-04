MEDITATE WITH BELGIAN-CARRIBEAN ARTIST CHARLOTTE ADIGERY

Things to do as we self-isolate. This one from Asia Morris and Steve Lowery for The Long Beach Post.

Any video, song or podcast that begins with “First of all, I would like you to thank yourself for taking a time out” gets five stars in our book. Belgian-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigéry’s “Yin Yang Self-Meditation” is a gem from 2019 as it highlights the loneliness and isolation already a side effect of our technologically advanced world, followed by encouragement to let those feelings go.

At several points throughout the 17-plus minute track, Adigéry dives deeply into her own concerns—ending up like her divorced parents, deflecting racist comments, social weariness—and while you’d think that listening to someone else’s voices in their head would only fan the flames of your own anxieties, the opposite is more likely to happen, as it did with us. We felt relaxed and strengthened to bring our own fears to the surface and let them float away with the soothing breathing exercises that followed:

“Let go of this mental interpretation, you exist with or without it, thank the fears and say goodbye, let it go, your body knows what to do, breath in for 1, 2, 3, 4, hold 6…”

Another great thing, if you would prefer to meditate solely with your own thoughts, sans the beautifully haunting vocals of Adigéry, there’s also an instrumental version you can sway to on Spotify, just click here.