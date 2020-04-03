Manu Francois from the Caribbean to Christchurch

Southern Spotlight is an ongoing series profiling a range of fascinating Mainlanders. Multi-instrumentalist Manu Francois grew up in the Caribbean. Now he calls his Christchurch home Paradise. VICKI ANDERSON reports for Stuff.

Barefoot and shirtless in his Christchurch garden, Manu Francois reaches one arm up above him and plucks a ripe apple from an overhanging branch.

He takes a bite, lifts his arms skyward revealing angel wing tattoos on each shoulder, and throws his head back joyfully.

The movement sends his elegant dreadlocks briefly cascading skyward. At his feet a ginger cat rolls playfully on the ground.

“We live in paradise!” he exclaims.

Francois’ home, shared with partner Aleisha, and flatmate and music producer LIPSKI, doubles as Paradise Studios.

A large room off the kitchen boasts a vocal booth and a vast array of instruments including a piano and drum kit.

Francois is a multi-instrumentalist. He plays everything from drums to piano, guitar and vocals on his original compositions over a diverse range of genres including reggae, r ‘n’ b, punk rap, death metal and indie pop.

It’s fair to say he lives and breathes music. Slipping a bohemian Indian silk jacket over his shoulders, Francois sits down at the piano and starts to sing.

As she stirs a cup of tea, Aleisha confides that impromptu jam sessions started at the kitchen table often lead to the recording studio.

Born in St Lucia, in the eastern Caribbean, Francois started playing drums as a 3-year-old. He grew up surrounded by beautiful volcanic beaches and walked rainforest trails leading to waterfalls.

“My mother is from Christchurch, she met my father while travelling,” he explains.

Jam sessions in Manu Francois’ home often start at the kitchen table and lead to the recording studio.

The family divided their time between the Caribbean and Christchurch.

He lived in St Lucia until 1998, when, at the age of 8, the family moved to New Zealand.

“Mum ran away from her privileged life here, went off to Africa, had some crazy adventures, ended up in St Lucia in the Caribbean, got married and then we came here to Christchurch.”

One of his earliest memories is of being on stage in the Caribbean, at the age of 4, playing drums alongside his musician father.

“My mum played the saxophone in his band too,” he says. “Dad knew all the big rastas and after the show they would all get together and I would be there watching.

Manu Francois’ home doubles as Paradise Studios.

“Dad used to perform here in Christchurch, too, and tour around New Zealand. A lot of people know him, his name is Ras Bonté… he knew Supergroove and a bunch of different people.”

Multi-instrumentalist Williamson Francois, who performed as Ras Bonté, regularly played at the Art Centre in Christchurch and at many Auckland venues during the 1990s.

“My dad has a legacy of incredible music,” says Francois. “But something I notice increasingly about music in the South Island in particular is a prejudice… The music made here often goes unheard by the wider industry.

“We struggle to get support here and the same thing that I saw with my dad’s music is happening to me. I put out seven singles last year and the songs get picked up by thousands of people overseas on Soundcloud but here at home…”

He shrugs his shoulders and turns back to the piano.

At Rudolf Steiner School he was in a punk band and later moved on to death metal, playing in leading Christchurch bands in the genre Athenic and Word of God.

“Word of God was a death metal band and the lyrics were directly from the Bible,” he says.

In 2010 he travelled through India, meditating and embracing a new way of living. He started performing as an acoustic singer/songwriter both solo and, later, in the Morning Sun Trio.

From there he stayed in Paris freedom camping “in the undergrowth” for some months.

“We were in Bordeaux at a campsite in our tent, it became quite expensive,” says Francois. “I found a beautiful area to hide our tent. I used a machete to cut paths to our hidden campsite. It was summer. We left when the leaves started to fall.”

Some travel adventures informed his songwriting, others became shocking anecdotes.

“When we were in France, I caught a pervert outside our tent and I leaped up and chased him, grabbing the nearest thing I could find which was the machete,” recalls Francois.

“I ran and he ran and eventually, on the side of the road, he had hidden himself somewhere. A man stopped on a bicycle and spoke to me in French, asking what I was doing. I said I was ‘looking for a man’. He replied ‘you think you will find one with a machete?’, and I realised he thought I meant something completely different.”

Returning home to Christchurch in time for the February 2011 earthquake proved pivotal.

“I was home for just a short time, I saw my best friend and my homecoming party was a surprise to everyone, it was all very joyous,” he says.

Manu Francois childhood was spent partly in Christchurch and partly in the Caribbean.

“Then the earthquake happened a few days later and my best friend was killed.”

Devastated by the loss, Francois threw himself into making music, moving through rap, electronic and dance music, and a prolific amount of songs and album releases including Check It and Release.

Along the way he has worked with an ever-changing cast of international and local collaborators, including Felon and Upream, and recorded videos in Bali and beyond.

“When I make music I try to focus on positivity so when people hear my music it makes them smile and dance and move themselves,” he says. “I want it to be uplifting.”

Prior to the lockdown, and ahead of his live performance as part of Holi, we meet at C1 Espresso and sit outside soaking up the sunshine. People walking past are smiling and the warmth of the day seems to make everything, and everyone, brighter.

Naturally, Francois has his guitar with him.

It isn’t long before he is tuning it and, pushing his empty cup to the centre of the outdoor table, he moves his chair back and starts tapping his foot on the ground.

Francois starts to sing one of his newer tracks, the catchy and upbeat When You’re Away. Aleisha, seated opposite him, sings along, occasionally pausing to sip her coffee. Occasionally their eyes meet and they smile at each other.

His voice echoes around us on the street. It feels like a scene from a movie. People walking purposefully nearby stare.

A woman with chopsticks in her hair walking with her dog stops and starts to dance on the spot. She is wearing harem pants covered in metallic beads and they glint in the sun as she moves.

Later, Francois stands in his garden, talking excitedly about a video he is making for the song Devil in the Throne Room.

A man he barely knows lent him a pristine classic car for a film shoot in the Port Hills and ended up with a cameo in the video.

“My mum is in it too,” says Francois. “She plays God.”

Plucking a ripe pear from a branch in his garden, he hands it to me and smiles.