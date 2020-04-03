Appeal Court in Jamaica Throws out Vybz Kartel’s Appeal

Pride News reports that today (April 3, 2020) dancehall singer Vybz Kartel lost his appeal against his murder conviction in Jamaica. He was accused of killing Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2011.

The appeal was heard by President of the Court of Appeal, Dennis Morrison, as well as Frank Williams and Patrick Brooks.

In April 2014, Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer; Shawn Storm, given name Shawn Campbell; Jones; and St. John were convicted for the August 2011 killing of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, at a house in Havendale, St Andrew.

High Court judge, Justice Lennox Campbell (now retired), said then, that Kartel would be eligible for parole after serving 35 years. His co-convicts were also given mandatory life sentences and have been ordered to each serve 25 years, before becoming eligible for parole. They were all sentenced to life in prison.

