WatchAMovieOnUs: pan! our music odyssey

BETWEEN 1939 AND 1945, during World War II, developed nations savaged each another and the planet was on fire. In Trinidad & Tobago, underprivileged urban gangs created a new musical instrument, and perfected it by the 1950s. The Pan is born!

Since then, steelbands have mushroomed in every corner of the planet. Still, Trinidad remains the Mecca, where, each year, philharmonic orchestras of over 100 musicians, many coming from all countries of the world, compete to play at the greatest pan event: Panorama.

Pan! Our Music Odyssey is the story of the men and women who stake all on their art, and of French, Japanese and Americans, whose passion and daring has drawn them to the world championships on pan. It’s an extraordinary, global human adventure!.

Pan! Our Music Odyssey, will be available for streaming on the tt film festival websitefor 24 hours from 12:01am on Thursday 02 April, 2020.

