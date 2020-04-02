HOW ONE CARIBBEAN HOTEL IS TRYING TO WEATHER THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Kyle Mais, the general manager at Jamaica Inn, said he was trying to give staff the opportunity to work in other essential departments such as hotel maintenance to supplement wages during closure.

“We are working assiduously to ensure our team members are not displaced,” he said.

“During this period of closure, team members are currently being placed on rotation and utilizing their vacation leave. Due to the fact that the majority of our team members have been loyally employed for upwards of 15 years, they do have many weeks’ vacation at their disposal which is very helpful during this time.

“We are also taking the opportunity to conduct our annual maintenance and refurbishing projects so this has allowed us to keep quite a few team members very busy.”

Meanwhile, some of the hotel’s towels, bed linens and other soft furnishings have been donated to the Jamaica Hotel Tourism Association, which is issuing them to infirmaries and Covid-19 care centres in local communities.

Perishable items and goods such as fruits and vegetables have been offered to staff at reduced prices.