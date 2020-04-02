Cuba musicians offer concerts online, on radio and television

A report from Granma.

With the suspension of cultural activities in Cuba, as part of efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19, Cuban musicians are looking for alternatives to share their art in all corners of the island

With the performance of Cuban singer-songwriter Eduardo Sosa, the joint transmission of online concerts #EstamosContigo#MusicosPorCuba began March 25, an initiative in which several cultural institutions of the country are participating, to support stay-at-home efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus SARS CoV-2.

The Ministry of Culture in coordination with Cuban radio and television will support the internet streaming of performances by musicians from their homes and concerts in cultural centers that have been shared on different digital platforms – including Omara Portuondo with the Failde Orchestra and the Septeto Santiaguero – in a noteworthy effort as the country continues the battle to prevent and control Covid-19.

The Ministry’s digital platforms, based in Havana, are linked with Santiago de Cuba, to broadcast encouraging messages from musicians in the eastern part of the country, as well.

This effort, a commendable expression of solidarity, is made possible thanks to the collaboration of La Rueda Producciones, Lia Videos, and i4 Films, among many participating in the project.

Several Cuban musicians have also joined the worldwide initiative (#quedateencasa) to offer their music from home via Facebook and Instagram Live, in an initiative called “Tunturuntu pa’ tu casa,” the first totally online music festival organized in Cuba, with David Blanco as one of its main promoters.

Other popular performers shared their music on social media , in a gesture of solidarity with fans staying home, including M Alfonso, Kamankola, William Vivanco, Eduardo Sandoval, Chucho Valdés, Idania Valdés, Jan Cruz, Patricio Amaro, Ensemble Interactivo, Toques del Río, and Michel Herrera, among others.

The Orquesta Faílde is presenting concerts broadcast live from Radio 26 studios in their hometown of Matanzas, to make music available to those with little access to the internet. Their performances are also shared on the station’s website and Facebook page.