Central Caribbean Marine Institute Debuts Virtual Field Trips

A report by Matt Turner for Travel Agent Central

As we face uncertain times, homebound travelers can still experience a bit of The Cayman Islands. Knowing that parents, teachers, student and generally curious travelers are looking for creative ways to channel their sense of wonder during these times, The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) has debuted its interactive learning modules, “Reefs Go Live.”

Located on Little Cayman, CCMI maintains a growing marine research and education facility and provides real solutions to declining ocean health throughout the Caribbean. The “Reefs Go Live” program offers live Q&A sessions on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. EST throughout April and educational videos through which students are introduced to CCMI’s coral reef research program and can experience what it’s like to be a scientist firsthand.

Topics, such as endangered species, predators, coral bleaching and climate change, will be included and parents/teachers can access a plethora of educational material online to keep young students engaged and entertained for hours. Not to mention, the colorful visuals of the Cayman Islands’ underwater ecosystem will be sure to amaze any viewer.

Starting with “How Do Scientists Grow Coral,” the module will include a five- to 10-minute video and a 30-minute live question and answer session from CCMI’s education coordinator, Maisy Fuller, and marine operations coordinator, Giacomo Santoro. Good to know: Supporting educational resources and activities for students can also be found online at reefresearch.org for extra projects.

In this first module, students will get a brief history about why growing coral is much like gardening; what corals are; why corals are endangered; why it’s necessary to grow corals in nurseries; and learn some basic scientific restoration methods.

To learn more, visit reefresearch.org.