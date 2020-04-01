Victory for the Textile Industry in Puerto Rico

A report by Rosario Fajardo for The Weekly Journal.
While the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association’s (PRMA) newly created task force is working on a proposal to the White House and Congress to bring more manufacturing production to the island, the entity has already achieved a victory of sorts, as textile manufacturers producing personal protective equipment may now operate as part of exemptions granted to the islandwide lockdown.
In a circular letter dated March 25, Manuel Laboy, Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) secretary, granted the lockdown exemption to textile companies that manufactures uniforms/components/equipment for the Department of Defense and those that manufacture personal protective equipment (e.g. face masks, caps, lab coats, gloves and any other medical equipment for health protection).
“Given the exponential increase of the COVID-19 spread in different parts of the world, the supplies of certain essential equipment in the health and safety sectors have been affected. Our textile Industry has the capacity to produce several of those articles that are so necessary for our health workers, as well as for those who work daily to ensure the safety of the citizens of the United States of America,” Laboy said in the document.
“[I]t is imperative that government entities operating in the health and safety sectors, as well as medical-hospital entities, have priority in the acquisition of the products described above manufactured in Puerto Rico. Some cities have experience difficulty in acquiring the safety items needed to operate. In Puerto Rico, we have the opportunity to support the work and security of the health personnel, producing these equipment,” the DDEC chief added.
The PRMA said the exemptions were great news for the industry. “This circular [letter]… is a great achievement for our textile industry that has been recovering for the past few years the position it once had on the island. After letters to the governor and multiple meetings with government leaders, today we find ourselves with this excellent news,” said PRMA President Carlos M. Rodríguez.
“We hope that this initiative, which demonstrates the commitment of our industry to reinvent itself to support the recovery from this global crisis, will serve to stop the exponential spread of this pandemic,” he added.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the PRMA has established a task force to attract more manufacturing production to the island that is related to national security.
The principal objective is to “maximize” the strategic inclusion of Puerto Rico as a manufacturing hub in the federal initiative to attract critical manufacturing production on American soil, he said in a statement. The task force will be headed by the PRMA president and will include a team of experts in the areas of manufacturing, taxes and the economy.
Roughly 90 percent of the active ingredients used by American biopharmaceutical manufacturers come from China, where COVID-19 originated earlier this year in the city of Wuhan. As a result, many Chinese factories have been closed, which means that pharmaceutical supplies in the United States are at risk—a situation that has reinvigorated the discussion of restoring Puerto Rico’s status as a leader in pharmaceutical production.
According to the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co., 12 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies have a presence on the island, whether for manufacturing and product development or distribution.
“Manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico are an integral and important part of supplying the world and at times like this, we must demonstrate our leadership in the global health industry and be proactive in maintaining product flow,” Rodríguez said.
The PRMA has not given a timeline for when their federal proposal would be ready, but Rodríguez has said that “this opportunity has a very short window of time.”