These Picture Perfect Towns Are Literally WOrls of Art: Basse Terre, Guadeloupe

Women in sun hats, cotton dresses, wooden homes with doors that open to the sun-bathed streets – these are just a few of the many things that are found on the islands of Guadeloupe, and they are all things contemporary artist Catherine Belleville painted across her canvas, Rue Basse Terre en Tan Lontan.

To feel like you’re walking inside of Belleville’s painting, all you need to do is head to Guadeloupe’s capital, Basse Terre, meander through the streets, and take in the view of the azure Caribbean Sea.

Starting this year (lucky us!), JetBlue offers direct flights to Guadeloupe from the U.S. While you’re in Basse Terre, stop at a local rum distillery (Distillerie Bologne) and the historic Fort Delgrès.